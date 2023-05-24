Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

In Mike McDaniel’s first year as head coach, Jaylen Waddle and the Miami Dolphins made the playoffs. As Waddle prepares for year two under McDaniel, the wide receiver is expecting to hit even greater heights with the Dolphins.

Last season, Waddle admits that he and the rest of the team were trying to get used to McDaniel’s system. Now, the team has gained a better understanding of what McDaniel is looking for. Personally, Waddle is using that extra information from McDaniel to help the Dolphins go even further in year two, via team reporter Carter Owen.

“I feel like just knowledge,” Waddle said of his biggest growth from last year. “Another year under my belt. I get to see how the league works even more. I think preparation, seeing defenses and knowing what a defense is going to do, how they plan on playing us and adjusting the game.”

“I feel like it’s a lot I can grow from in the first two seasons,” Waddle continued. “Still growing, just trying to stack days together.”

Before being hired as head coach, Mike McDaniel spent one season as the San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator. It takes time for a first-time head coach to make the transition. In turn, any team bringing in a new head coach will have to adapt to their coaching style.

Miami did a pretty good job adapting, as their 9-8 record earned them a playoff berth. But with all parties now having a better understanding of one another, Jaylen Waddle is looking for even more from the Dolphins this upcoming season.