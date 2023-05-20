The 2023 NFL Draft concluded already, but the time for acquiring players to round out the roster has not. Let’s see how the Miami Dolphins want to use their remaining leverage and capital in the trade market. Here we are going to look at the three best players that the Miami Dolphins can trade for to round out their 2023 roster.

Despite adding promising talent in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Dolphins have personnel matters to attend to as they aim to address needs and strengthen their depth for the upcoming season. General Manager Chris Grier has acknowledged the existing gaps in their depth chart, but they can still acquire established players to contribute to their success. The Dolphins have the potential for a successful campaign if they perform as expected, but they must make wise decisions with their remaining resources in the face of important upcoming choices.

Let’s look at three players that the Dolphins can trade for.

Despite the Minnesota Vikings; unsuccessful attempts to trade Dalvin Cook during the NFL Draft, the Pro Bowl running back remains highly sought after. Cook has consistently been one of the most productive running backs in the NFL.

His impressive track record ensures a strong market for Cook in the upcoming offseason. While it’s speculative, teams like the Chargers, Jets, Chiefs, Panthers, and Dolphins have shown interest.

Keep an eye on Cook’s situation as his future in Minnesota is uncertain. Although the Vikings have been willing to retain his $14 million cap hit, they could save $9 million if they release him after June 1. Cook, who is currently training in South Florida, is open to a fresh start if the Vikings decide to move on. Miami, where he has previous links, could be the team in the lead for his services.

Again, the Vikings have the option to release Cook before June 1 to save money against the cap, similar to what the Cowboys did with Ezekiel Elliott. Recall that he was designated as a post-June 1 cut, saving $11 million in 2023.

While finding a trade partner for the 27-year-old seems unlikely due to his expensive cap hit, Cook remains a productive player who can contribute to an offense. He played all games last season for the first time in his career, accumulating 1,468 yards from scrimmage with 10 touchdowns. However, his efficiency when touching the ball declined compared to previous years.

Still, the Dolphins could find a use for him. One may say that Miami already has a crowded backfield with Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr, and Devon Achane. That said, Cook could end up being a pass-catching back to further upgrade the weapons at Tua Tagovailoa’s disposal.

Dalvin Cook had 885 rushing yards after contact last season, which ranked 4th in the league. pic.twitter.com/yrzxVqkG09 — Nick Penticoff (@NickPenticoff) May 12, 2023

Recall that the New York Jets made headlines by acquiring star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. That said, they now face a new challenge ahead of the 2023 season. They need to secure a contract extension for their star defensive tackle, Quinnen Williams.

Given the lucrative deals signed by fellow defensive tackles Dexter Lawrence, Daron Payne, and Jeffery Simmons this offseason, Williams is seeking a comparable contract. However, the Jets may not be willing to give him what he wants.

The Dolphins could maybe offer Williams a spot on their defensive front. Take note that the Dolphins are fully committed to winning in 2023 and beyond. They also understand that internal growth alone won’t suffice. A dominant pass rush is crucial for their aspirations. While acquiring Williams would come at a high cost, involving a substantial contract and possibly premium draft picks, his presence could elevate the franchise into genuine contention.

Trade rumors linking Kareem Hunt to Miami have circulated for years, but none of them materialized. Now that Hunt is a free agent and still unsigned, it’s worth noting that his on-field performance has somewhat declined since 2020. In 2021, he played only eight games with 78 rushing attempts, followed by 17 games in 2022 with just 123 rushing attempts. Although Hunt will turn 28 years old by Week 1 of the regular season, his regression sets him apart. However, he did contribute 35 receptions last season and can provide value in the passing game. Compared to the aforementioned players, acquiring Hunt would likely come at a significantly lower cost. The question remains how much he has left in the tank? If he can recapture his form, Hunt could bring a missing element to the Dolphins’ running back room with his aggressive running style.

And yes, this isn’t technically a trade since Hunt is in the free agent pool. Still, if the Dolphins can get him, nothing should stop them, yes?