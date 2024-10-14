Clark Atlanta University just turned up the heat for homecoming! What started as a concert featuring Polo G and Skilla Baby has now blown up into something way bigger, with Jeezy, Rick Ross, and Lakeyah added to the lineup.

CAU’s homecoming week, running from October 13 through October 19 is already packed with excitement, but the concert on Wednesday, October 16, is about to be the event everyone will be talking about. With this lineup, it’s guaranteed to be a night to remember for the Clark Atlanta students.

Rick Ross, one of the newly added celebrities, has had a lot of eyes on him lately not just for his music, but for some personal news as well. His son, William Roberts III, recently committed to Bethune-Cookman University’s football team for next season.

Ross, an HBCU alum himself, played football at Albany State University back in the day. Albany State offered William a spot, but he chose Bethune-Cookman and turned down offers from big schools like Miami, Texas A&M, and Colorado.

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cookman is about to turn up for homecoming season too. From October 21 through October 27, they’ve got a whole week of festivities planned. Their homecoming concert, set for October 22, brings out some major headliners, including ATL legend Big Boi. This performance is special because Big Boi’s son, Cross Patton, is a student at Bethune-Cookman. Cross transferred to Bethune-Cookman earlier this year and has been making big moves on the football field, with one year of eligibility remaining.

This homecoming season is all about family, legacy, and showing love to the HBCU community. Clark Atlanta is bringing the fire with their hometown celebrities like Rick Ross and Jeezy, while Bethune-Cookman has Big Boi repping for his son. With these major artists hitting the stage, both schools are proving that nobody does homecoming like HBCUs.