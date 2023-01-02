By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

A lot of people were rather surprised when the Indianapolis Colts hired Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach and six games later, it couldn’t have gone worse. They’ve lost every single contest under Saturday but somehow, he remains in the conversation for the full-time job after the 2022 season.

Following Sunday’s 38-10 defeat to the New York Giants, Saturday spoke out on the “uphill battle” he expected when taking over. Via PFT:

“When I came in, I told you guys before I had expectations, [that] this was going to be a tough road,” Saturday said in his press conference. “When you’re coming in and then with all of the things that have happened since I’ve been here. Again, there’s not surprise. You don’t change coaches in the middle of the year when you’re successful.

“So, I knew it was going to be an uphill battle, I knew it was going to be tough days. I feel for the guys, I feel for the players. These guys put a ton of work in, and you want them to be successful and you try to arm them with as much as you can to let them be successful and unfortunately, we’re not making enough plays, and they haven’t had the type of success I would’ve hoped for them. We’re making strides in other areas; it hasn’t shown up on Sunday and that’s disappointing because I feel for them. That’s what you do it for.”

The Colts’ best chance to win came in Week 15 when they had a massive 33-0 lead over the Minnesota Vikings heading into halftime. However, they collapsed in the second half and ultimately lost 39-36. Jeff Saturday faced a ton of criticism for that forgettable outcome.

Obviously, you can’t blame everything on Saturday. After all, he’s not the one on the field. But, other teams have bounced back with interim head coaches, including the Carolina Panthers under Steve Wilks. It’s hard to imagine Indianapolis sticking with Saturday in 2023 because the results just aren’t there.