Former NBA champion Jeff Teague is being criticized for disrespectful comments that were made about Angel Reese on his “Club 520 Podcast” by internet personality Charleston White. His name will only be mentioned in more social media discussions following his strong statement about Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson.

While appearing on “The Roommates Show,” the two-time WNBA champion and three-time MVP claimed that she could best the podcast's co-host, New York Knicks' Josh Hart, in a game of one-on-one. Hart refuted the claim, insisting he would pull out a victory over Wilson, and the two had a lighthearted back-and-forth about the topic. But Teague is taking it a couple of steps further with an NSFW take.

“Do ya'll know n****s off the bench used to average 40 in high school and 20 in college,” the 2015 All-Star point guard said on “Club 520,” via the Ballin HQ X account. “Let's not play around, bro. {He} is really going to beat your a**…. She's not beating a n***a in the G League. She's not beating a n***a in college.”

Teague is doubling down on a stance he has confidently expressed in the past. He believes Bronny James would dominate both Wilson and Caitlin Clark in a one-on-one battle, citing athleticism as a deciding factor. The 36-year-old is clearly not interested in even entertaining such debates. His remarks are sure to grab the attention of A'ja Wilson and other WNBA talents, but people should not expect a retraction.

The podcast in question is known for its unapologetic opinions on basketball, and Jeff Teague does not appear to be on the fence when it comes to his outlook on this particular subject. He will likely maintain his viewpoint, which is one that others share, while the opposing camp pushes earnestly against it.

Inevitably, fans will call for a Teague-Wilson hoops showdown, but as mentioned before, the “Club 520 Podcast” has other issues to address.