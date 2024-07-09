Jenn Tran enjoyed her first night as The Bachelorette. Season 21 of The Bachelorette premiered last night (July 8) on ABC where Tran got to meet the 25 hopefuls who are looking for a shot at love with the New Jersey native. As Tran glowed in her beautiful floor-length white dress at the bottom of The Bachelorette mansion steps, the men showed out trying to impress her with puppies, prepping her for “shot o'clock”, eating spicy habanero peppers, and more. However, only one guy made the very best first impression and also earned the first kiss of the season.

After Tran sat and spoke with the men after their initial meetings, there was just one guy who she couldn't stop thinking about. Sam M. used his Southern charm and playful ways to leave a lasting impression on the new Bachelorette.

“Picture your life 50 years from now, waking up on a Saturday morning, to me cooking breakfast. I just have one thing to ask you,” Sam M. said after he got out of the limo to meet Jenn for the first time. “With two shots in my head, do you know what time it is? It’s shot o’oclock.”

Jenn Tran Speaks On “Feral Kiss”

That was a snapshot of what Sam M. was giving to Jenn and sealed the deal as she couldn't get him out of her head all night.

“Throughout that night, I was just like, ‘Who am I going to give the first impression rose to?’ And I kept thinking back to Sam, because we had such an easy flowing conversation,” Jenn told Us Weekly before the premiere. “It was easy to give him that rose, because I just felt so comfortable and I knew that there was going to be potential there.”

However, she revealed that she didn't necessarily have a plan for night one in the kissing department.

“I didn’t go into the night thinking, ‘I don’t want to kiss anyone.’ I went into the night knowing how this process works, how this journey works, how other Bachelor/ Bachelorettes have gone throughout their journeys, and, for me, a first kiss means a lot. And I need to be able to feel a certain level of comfortability with somebody,” Jenn explained her reasoning. “And I need to be able to feel like our relationship is at that point for me to want to kiss you. I knew that it wasn’t going to be everybody on night one, and so I really just tried to listen to my gut and whoever I felt most comfortable with, I was like, ‘Yes, I’ll entertain it,’ but I knew I wasn’t going to kiss everybody.”

She explained the first kiss as “feral” but Jenn is still being cautious when it comes to picking guys on the show because of her past.

“I would say based on my previous dating relationship history, I don’t think I saw red flags very well because of the way I grew up and not having a role model of love,” she explained. “I definitely dated men who weren’t good for me because I just didn’t understand what love really was. But through those bad experiences, I think I was able to really learn what I don’t want and to take that as a lesson into what I now need in a relationship.”

Well, this is not the last you'll see of Jenn Tran as her love story is still being written. The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.