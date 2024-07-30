In one of the biggest shocks of the season so far, Jenn Tran had a surprise waiting for her before the rose ceremony. Host Jesse Palmer alerted the audience during the July 29 episode of The Bachelorette that one of Jenn’s exes had flown to New Zealand to win her back.

“For him to come here is just a big shock,” Jenn said. “We dated three years ago. Matt is not the toxic ex I’m referring to [when I talk about an ex on the show]. He’s not the one who messed me up a little bit. We recently reconnected in the past few months as friends — or so I thought as friends.”

Palmer directed Matt (Jenn’s ex) to where she was filming prior to the rose ceremony. Matt and Jenn dated in 2020 and had an on-and-off relationship. Matt told her that he was in Colombia for a wedding but decided to try his luck and get to Jenn to tell her how he still has feelings for her. He told her not only does he still have romantic feelings for her but that he still loves her. Jenn insisted that he could have made his true feelings known before she started her journey on The Bachelorette.

“You could’ve said this before I left,” she said, to which he replied, “I did say it but I didn’t say it as grandly as this I guess.”

Since Matt made a grand entrance at the end of the July 29 episode, there was no rose ceremony. However, he did ask Jenn to join the cast amongst the 11 other men that are looking to get down on one knee at the end of the show.

Take a look at all the craziness that went down in week four of The Bachelorette here. The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8pm ET on ABC.