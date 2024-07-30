New country unlocked. The Bachelorette episode four takes Jenn Tran and the rest of the contestants vying for her love to Auckland, New Zealand. However, that is not the only shocking event that happened tonight. Take a look below at our recap of the shocking night.

Jenn Tran Takes A “Leap Of Faith” On Sam M. One-On-One

Within the first ten minutes of the episode, Jenn selects Sam M. for a one-on-one. The two have had an “undeniable physical attraction,” Jenn states, but she wants to see if they have a deeper connection. Sam M. and Jenn headed to the Auckland Sky Tower for dinner when a waiter came over to ask if they would like to do the sky jump. Sam M. says yes without consulting Jenn which ultimately made her feel frustrated and uneasy as she has said previously she’s scared of heights — but not to Sam M. specifically. Jenn still decided to get dressed and meet Sam M. on the top of the building but felt “isolated and alone in the moment” because Sam M. did not make her a priority and was seemingly doing it for himself because he’s an “adrenaline junkie.”

Sam M., however, gets in Jenn’s good graces as she gets emotional on top of the building, and he consoles her from crying. She ultimately decides to jump but says she will never do it again.

During the dinner portion of their date, Jenn got emotional when talking about her parents, who were divorced. She said that they weren’t the best examples of love and that, in her own experience with dating, she didn’t feel worthy.

Sam M. also got vulnerable, saying he had once engaged before. However, he got the “rug pulled beneath my feet” when the ex said there was another guy, which led to the end of their engagement. Since they both became vulnerable with each other, Jenn offered Sam M. a rose, which he accepted. Jenn said now they not only have a physical connection but an emotional one as well and that she is “falling for Sam M.” and that she sees a future with him.

Jenn Tran Rugby Royale Group Date

For the group date of the show, Jenn has the rest of the guys working hard for her love. The contestants selected for the group date were:

Grant

Sam. N

Jeremy

Thomas

Austin

John

Dylan

Marcus

Spencer

Jonathon

Devin received the next one-on-one.

Prior to the start of the game, everyone participated in the Haka, which is a ceremonial dance before the game. The contestants were broken up into two teams: blue and orange.

Blue Team

Sam N.

Grant

John

Marcus

Austin

Orange Team

Jeremy

Thomas N.

Dylan

Spencer

Jonathon

One of the highlights of the game — besides the blue team winning — was Sam N. writing “Jenn’s husband” on the back of his jersey.

When the cameras went to Sam N. and Devin — since they were the two selected for one-on-ones this episode — back at the house, Sam N. asked if Devin had a problem with him which they both go back and forth with how they don’t care about one another.

Group Date Cocktail Party

All of the guys were pretty much in agreement with how Sam N. began treating them tonight, holding the trophy, walking ahead of everyone as they went to the cocktail party, and not making room on the couch for Marcus to sit. Sam N. instead put the trophy on the couch which took up the extra spot. He also pulled Jenn in first to speak to her at the cocktail party.

Thomas N. pulled Sam N. out to chat, which Sam N. did not appreciate that at all saying that he pulled the wrong person to talk to when it should have been Jenn. In return, Sam N. went interrupted Thomas N. to ask Jenn if he could kiss her. However, Jenn turned him down and ended up sending him home because she didn’t see a future with him.

After becoming vulnerable during the cocktail party, the group date rose went to Marcus.

Jenn Tran Gives Devin Cultural Celebration One-On-One Date

Jenn shared that she is Vietnamese and also a Buddhist. They walked into a traditional Māori welcome celebration, and they learned more about the culture in New Zealand.

After their cultural experience, they followed up with an intimate dinner date. During the dinner, he expanded on his childhood with his parents. The Māori people described the mountains in New Zealand as a safe place and stability, which Devin compared to his single mother being a place of secureness. They bonded over their fathers being absent for most of their lives.

They ended the night by dancing at the opera. At the end of the night, Jenn gave Devin his rose, which he accepted. She mentioned that she also sees Devin as a future husband.

Jenn Tran’s Ex Shows Up Unexpectedly

Before the rose ceremony, Jesse tells the audience that a man from Jenn’s past has shown up. Matt dated Jenn for about three to four months three years ago but have reconnected as friends over the last few years. Matt wants another chance with Jenn and decides he doesn’t want to let her go. Jesse also tells the audience that the ex paid for the trip on his own dime and was not sent by producers to shock Jenn.

Matt told Jenn that he flew from Colombia where he was supposed to be attending a wedding but he didn’t want to go to them without her. He then professed that he still loves Jenn and that he is willing to join the contestants in her journey as a Bachelorette.

The show ends with Jenn telling the guys that Matt will possibly be joining them which upsets them.

The next episode of The Bachelorette airs Monday at 8 pm ET on ABC.