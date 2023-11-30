Actress Jennifer Garner opened up about getting advice from her kids for her role in Netflix's Family Switch.

Apparently, they helped her pull the part off due to the actress asking a lot of questions, PEOPLE revealed.

Garner, who is 51, will star as a mom who becomes her teen daughter's body. Meanwhile, her husband and son also switched bodies. This includes her infant son and dog.

Before taking on the role, Garner, who has three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, asked them to prep.

Admittedly, she said, “But yes, I definitely went to my teens and asked a bunch of questions. They were all like, ‘Mom, you're crazy.'”

As crazy as it may be, Garner took the lead role.

As for home life with the kids, it's going well. The actress and mother had nothing but good things to say about her family life.

“You know what? I think my kids work so hard, and they have so much pressure on them that I could never even have imagined as a teenager myself,” she said. “I'll stay right here in my old lady body, thank you very much.”

Talk about growing up. Her daughter Violet is about to head off to college. During the Family Switch premiere, she told PEOPLE that “it hasn't really sunk in.”

The actress added, “But so far, I'm just excited for her.”

Be sure to check out Jennifer Garner in Family Switch, which is now streaming on Netflix.