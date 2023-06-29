Jennifer Garner's boyfriend is John Miller. The actress has been dating him since 2018, on again and off again. But they're going strong now. Here's what you need to know about Garner's boyfriend and their history together, per Us Weekly.

“Jen’s not nearly as shy as she once was with John because they’re a lot more comfortable and secure with each other,” a source told Us.

The two were spotted sharing a hug with her partner on June 15 while out in Los Angeles. Jennifer Garner and boyfriend John Miller are a relatively private couple, so the PDA was a bit of a shock. But an insider says this adds up for the 13 Going on 30 actress, “She’s proud to show him off.”

Apparently, the power couple are “going strong.” Recently, Miller began renting a home a couple of miles away from Garner and her three kids. Garner shares children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with ex-husband Ben Affleck. But, there aren't any plans for now of moving in together.

“Jen and John are perfectly happy with the way things are right now,” the insider said.

Back in 2018, Garner and Miller began seeing each other for the first time. This news followed the split of Affleck and Garner. The new couple were happy together. But their fate as an on again off again rang true when they “parted on very amicable terms” in August 2020. However, they got back together in May 2021.

“Jennifer adores John and still sees a long-term future with him. She’s just not in a hurry to rush down the aisle just yet and that she feels perfectly happy cherishing and enjoying what they have — for now — without a formal label.”