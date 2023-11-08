The Bear star Jeremy Allen White learned a lesson the hard way after word went around that he was thirsting over Euphoria's Alexa Demie.

Jeremy Allen White recently found himself in the spotlight after leaving a flirty comment on a Calvin Klein ad featuring actress Alexa Demie in lingerie. The “Bear” actor, who had previously been seen on a PDA-filled date with model Ashley Moore, drew attention when he commented, “Wow,” on the sultry Instagram post showcasing Demie's alluring poses, PageSix reports.

Following the resulting buzz among fans and followers, White admitted to British GQ that he realized he may have spoken too soon. “I just need to shut the f— up. I just shouldn't say anything,” he recalled telling his publicist, who seemingly shared a similar sentiment.

While some social media users humorously suggested he create a burner account, others seemed thrilled at the possibility of a romantic connection between White and Demie, despite the fact that they do not follow each other on social media.

White, a father of two daughters, Ezer and Dolores, from his previous marriage to Addison Timlin, had recently been seen sharing a kiss with model Ashley Moore. In his interview with British GQ, White clarified that his intention was simply to admire the overall quality of the photoshoot and not to initiate any rumors about a potential romantic interest in Demie. According to Jeremy Allen White, his comment was meant as a compliment to the work of Inez and Vinoodh, the photographers behind the shoot, and he expressed that the situation was completely innocent.

Although his comment created a wave of headlines suggesting otherwise, White's experience serves as a reminder of the potential impact of public interactions on social media, even when made with innocent intentions.