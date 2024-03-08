We finally have a first look at Hugh Grant as Tony the Tiger in Jerry Seinfeld's Pop-Tarts movie, Unfrosted.
Empire has unveiled the new image. It sees Seinfeld and Grant on a movie set, with the latter in a Tony the Tiger costume. His head is uncovered, as he hold's Tony's head in his hand.
Speaking to Empire, Seinfeld called Grant's casting “the greatest part of the whole thing” because of his fandom of the actor. Additionally, Grant, for the first time in three decades, sent in an audition tape for the role.
“[Hugh] asked me if it matters that Tony the Tiger has a British accent. I told him, ‘No, who cares?'” Seinfeld recalled.
In Unfrosted, Grant plays a “Shakespearean actor who, much to his chagrin, finds himself having to don the Tony the Tiger outfit.”
Hugh Grant has certainly had an unorthodox approach to selecting roles recently. The Sense and Sensibility actor has starred in the likes of Paddington 2, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and Wonka.
Jerry Seinfeld's Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story
Jerry Seinfeld will direct Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story. It's the latest film about a popular junk food after last year's Flamin' Hot.
The film has a star-studded ensemble. Seinfeld himself will star in the film along with Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, and Grant. The likes of James Marsden, Bobby Moynihan, Sarah Cooper, Bill Burr, and Dan Levy will also appear in the film.
Netflix will distribute Unfrosted. It is set for a May 3, 2024 release date.