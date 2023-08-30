Robert Saleh is aware that the New York Jets play in a very difficult division. But that doesn’t mean the Jets coach and his team plan on ceding the AFC East to the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins or New England Patriots this season.

“The good thing is, yes, we are in a really tough division, but they’ve all got to play us, too,” Saleh confidently said Wednesday. “The mindset is always about us, about what we can bring and if they can stack up against us.

“Sounds cocky. I get it. But you can’t think of it any other way.”

The Jets have not won the AFC East in two decades, most recently finishing first in 2002 with a 9-7 record. They have not made the playoffs in 12 seasons and appeared in their only Super Bowl back in 1969.

But with Aaron Rodgers joining an extremely talented young core, the hype is on in New York this season. And Saleh was not about to douse any of the enthusiasm.

“We talk about owning the East,” Saleh said. “It’s the easiest path to the playoffs (winning the division).”

Though confident, Saleh is also aware of what a gauntlet it will be playing six games against quality divisional opponents in 2023.

“It’s a very, very tough division,” he said. “You’re going to get tested week-in and week-out with our division. It does prepare you for everything else the League has to throw at you.”

The Bills, whom the Jets play at home in Week 1 on Sept. 11, have won the AFC East three straight seasons. Before that, the Patriots won the division 16 of the previous 17 seasons.

The Jets have won two games within the division the past three seasons. Each of those came last season, one each against the Bills and Dolphins.