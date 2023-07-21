New York Jets star quarterback Aaron Rodgers clearly sees a lot of former Green Bay Packers teammate Davante Adams in new teammate Garrett Wilson. Rodgers, who made the Adams-Wilson comparison earlier this offseason, doubled down on his previous comments when speaking to reporters at Jets training camp. Here's what Rodgers had to say, per NFL.com.

“This 17 reminds me of that 17.”

Rodgers was asked about the Adams-Wilson comparison following comments made by Allen Lazard, who said he noticed similarities between the former Packers wideout and the current Jets pass-catcher.

Rodgers made it clear that there aren't many wideouts like Adams, a close friend of his, in the league.

However, it's also clear that Rodgers sees an Adams-like ceiling for Wilson- and not just because they both wear number 17.

The comparison certainly makes sense, as both Adams and Wilson are strong route-runners with great hands.

What's interesting is that it took Adams a couple of seasons to break through with the Packers, mostly due to the presences of then-standouts Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb.

While Wilson didn't have to compete with such targets on the Jets, he still got off to an awfully fast start to his career, tallying 83 receptions for 1,183 yards and four scores.

There is a great chance that Wilson could take an Adams leap in just his second season in 2023, especially with a four-time MVP in Rodgers throwing him the ball.

One can forgive Rodgers if he feels like he stepped back into a time machine when he connects with Wilson on the field in 2023.