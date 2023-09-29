When the New York Jets host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 on Sunday night, there’s a good chance the MetLife Stadium crowd will be focused more on Taylor Swift cheering in a suite than rooting for the home team. That’s how grim the Jets situation is just three weeks into the 2023 season.

Originally, a primetime showdown between Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes seemed as sexy as it could get. But with Rodgers out for the season with an Achilles injury and the Jets unable to get out of their own way on offense, the only sex appeal Sunday centers on the pop star and her budding romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift is HERE for the Chiefs game 👀 pic.twitter.com/46SW4gEodz — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

A game will be played, however, and the Jets (1-2) face long odds at home against the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs (2-1).

Let’s examine 4 bold Jets predictions for their Week 4 game against the Chiefs.

Taylor Swift will receive more face time on TV broadcast than Robert Saleh

Typically, cameramen train their lenses during the TV broadcast on the coach reacting to the ups and downs of a game. And Jets coach Robert Saleh is a fun target because he’s an animated character, evidenced by his memorable reaction following Xavier Gipson’s game-winning touchdown on an overtime punt return in Week 1.

Robert Saleh… what a leader. You don’t see too many coaches celebrate with their players like this. He was the first one (from all the way on the sideline) to come congratulate Xavier Gipson. pic.twitter.com/sLvesziMSo — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) September 12, 2023

But with Taylor Swift in attendance Sunday, Saleh’s going to lose face time to the superstar singer, who sold out this same stadium for a concert this summer. Her over the top reactions were well documented last week when the Chiefs mauled the Chicago Bears. You can expect Swift to have more to celebrate than Saleh this week. And really, how many anguished shots of a pained Saleh does one broadcast need anyway?

The Jets defense will not be able to contain Travis Kelce

Staying on the Taylor Swift theme, her new beau is going to feast against the Jets. He’s a big-game player. And starring in a primetime game right outside the Big Apple with all the attention about his high-profile relationship, you just know Kelce will not disappoint.

Toss in that the Jets have really struggled with the dinks and dunks and medium-range throws from Dak Prescott and Mac Jones the past two weeks, and you can see how Mahomes will torch them connecting consistently with Kelce.

New York would be best served having Sauce Gardner travel with Kelce and cover him one-on-one; but that’s not how the Jets defend. They’ll stay in their zone coverage and Kelce will have a big day.

Eight catches and at least one touchdown, maybe two, sound about right for Kelce this week.

Jets defense will turn Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs over twice

Kelce’s expected big game aside, the Jets defense is still good. And they’re going to be fired up for this massive challenge. So, they will not be embarrassed.

Kansas City has turned the ball over six times so far this season and the Jets will come away with two turnovers, which will keep them in this game. Linebacker Quincy Williams has been terrific the first three weeks, so look for him to make a big play, either causing a fumble or recovering one. Gardner loves the spotlight and Mahomes won’t be afraid to challenge him. So, the time seems right for Sauce’s first interception of the season.

"He's a dog over there"#Chiefs showing plenty of respect for Sauce Gardner ahead of Sunday Night Football pic.twitter.com/MGoJiNum4z — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) September 28, 2023

Jets will fall to Chiefs, extend losing streak to three games

This seemed like an awfully tough game to win for the Jets even if Rodgers was playing. Without him? Well, you’d be hard pressed to find someone picking the Jets to get the W.

It would be easy to say the Chiefs will win in a blowout. But that won’t happen. The Jets defense will be at their best, Zach Wilson won’t turn the ball over and Breece Hall will rush for 50 yards and a TD to keep it somewhat close.

The Jets lose their third straight, 27-13.