As the anticipation for the 2024 Draft intensifies, New York Jets fans are pondering what moves their team will make to break their postseason drought. The Jets, armed with their draft picks, are poised at a critical juncture. This mock draft aims to explore how the Jets could navigate their picks to maximize talent and address key needs. The right picks could set a course for a more competitive future.
New York Jets' 2023 Season Recap
The 2023 season for the New York Jets was a turbulent journey marked by a lot of change and promise but ultimately culminated in a disappointing 7-10 finish. Despite acquiring star QB Aaron Rodgers in the 2023 offseason, injuries and inconsistency at crucial positions, especially quarterback, left the team on the outside looking in come playoff time. The Jets’ offense struggled to find its rhythm. Meanwhile, the defense, though stout, could not compensate for the team's overall erratic performance. This underachievement has set the stage for a critical offseason. This is where draft strategies and player development will be paramount to turning the tide in the fiercely competitive AFC East.
In light of their struggles, the Jets should use the 2024 Draft to shore up weaknesses and inject new talent into their roster. The focus will likely be on acquiring players who can provide immediate impact while also offering long-term growth potential. With this in mind, the Jets' draft strategy should be a blend of addressing urgent needs and the best available talent. This is especially true when focusing on offensive dynamism and defensive resilience.
Draft Context
The Jets' draft landscape has taken an intriguing turn with recent strategic adjustments. They have already revamped their once-leaky offensive line and secured a solid No. 2 wide receiver in Mike Williams. Still, the team's draft focus may shift toward adding another offensive playmaker. Following a year where their slot receivers ranked last in productivity across the league, enhancing this position becomes crucial. The wide receiver and tight end spots are particularly captivating. A couple of options like Rome Odunze and Brock Bowers have emerged as the top prospects likely to be picked by the Jets.
Defensively, the Jets are relatively stable. However, the safety position presents a notable uncertainty. With projected starters Tony Adams and Chuck Clark, who was sidelined with an injury last season, the team could benefit from bolstering this area. Enhancing their depth through the draft, or possibly reuniting with former player Ashtyn Davis, are options they might consider to reinforce their secondary.
Here we will look at the rookie prospects that the New York Jets might pick up in our 7-round 2024 Mock Draft.
No. 10 – Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
If Rome Odunze is still available at the tenth pick, the Jets' draft room would likely be ecstatic. In this scenario, top prospects Malik Nabers and Marvin Harrison Jr. are already off the board. The Falcons and Bears, picking just before the Jets, might opt for defensive talents Dallas Turner and Jared Verse. This could pave the way for Odunze’s selection. Odunze, with a standout 2023 season of 92 receptions, 1,640 yards, and 13 touchdowns, could bring tremendous versatility to the Jets' receiving corps. His presence would allow them to ease Mike Williams back from his ACL injury while utilizing Garrett Wilson more creatively in the slot.
No. 72 – Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State
Focusing on defense with this pick, Jaden Hicks from Washington State could address the team's needs at safety. That's a position marked by instability. With Chuck Clark returning from injury and Tony Adams showing mixed performances, Hicks, capable of playing both safety roles, could be a solid addition to strengthen this area.
No. 111 – Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane
Michael Pratt is a quarterback who compensates for his lack of exceptional arm strength with solid fundamentals. Sure, a knee injury affected his performance in 2023. Still, Pratt's ability to navigate the pocket and his potential in managing game situations could make him a valuable developmental asset for the Jets. This is especially true as a possible third-string quarterback behind seasoned leaders.
No. 134 – Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
With the Jets potentially exploring veteran options at running back, drafting Braelon Allen could still enhance their backfield. Allen’s physical running style would complement existing talents like Breece Hall and Israel Abanikanda. He would add depth and diversity to the Jets’ running game.
No. 185 – Justin Rogers, DT, Auburn
Justin Rogers is a defensive tackle from Auburn. This stands as a depth-oriented pick. At 6'3 and 346 pounds, Rogers’ primary role would be to anchor the defensive line. This could potentially grow into a more significant role by 2025.
No. 256 – Tanner McLachlan, TE, Arizona
Tanner McLachlan is a tight end with potential on special teams. He could immediately contribute in the return game. Given the Jets' current shortage at tight end, McLachlan might also find opportunities to get snaps on offense as the season progresses.
No. 257 – Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Maryland
With their final pick, the Jets could select Taulia Tagovailoa. He will add not only depth to their quarterback room but also an intriguing storyline. Of course, Taulia is the younger brother of NFL quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. This selection would bring a developmental prospect behind veterans Aaron Rodgers and Tyrod Taylor. It would also add a touch of excitement given the family name.
Each prospect brings unique attributes to the table, and their development will be pivotal as the Jets strive to construct a robust team capable of sustained competitiveness.