The New York Jets entered the week with some concerns as Aaron Rodgers landed on the injury report. However, on Friday, the Jets got good news as Rodgers was removed from the injury report and will be good to go in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings in London, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Jets QB Aaron Rodgers, who opened this week with a limited practice due to a knee injury, is off the injury report and good to start Sunday’s game in London against the Vikings.”

Rodgers was limited at the start of the week, which sure created some questions on his availability for this contest. However, all signs point to the veteran signal-caller being ready to go for this game. The Jets are 2-2 and facing the undefeated Vikings, who have been a massive surprise early on with Sam Darnold running the show at quarterback.

The Jets lost to the Denver Broncos in a concerning 10-9 final. Rodgers went 24-of-42 for 225 yards but the offense failed to score a touchdown. While Rodgers has thrown for 849 yards with five touchdowns and an interception, but the dud against the Broncos is certainly cause for concern.

Things don't get any easier for Rodgers and the Jets, especially with how the Vikings have played this season. This game is also being played in London early Sunday morning, so there will be plenty of eyes on this one.

After that, the Jets face the Buffalo Bills in an AFC East showdown on Monday Night Football. While there have been plenty of rumors and rumblings of a potential Davante Adams reunion with Rodgers, it remains to be seen what happens, but the offense needs a bit of a jolt.

Nonetheless, the good news for New York is that Rodgers is all set for the clash against the Vikings.