Aaron Rodgers was banged up after the New York Jets took a tough loss against the Denver Broncos in Week 4. The quarterback recently noted that his knee was “banged up” and “swollen.” However, Rodgers said it was “wear and tear” from playing quarterback four weeks into New York's season. But it should be monitored as the week progresses, especially now that Rodgers was listed on the injury report. Thankfully, Rodgers was able to practice. However, how he's feeling throughout the week will be significant since the Jets will need him in their upcoming matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings are one of the hottest teams in football. In all of their wins, Minnesota has shown toughness on either side of the ball, something they lacked in the past. Brian Flores' defense has been one of the NFL's best stories this season, and there are no glaring issues. Meanwhile, Kevin O'Connell's offense has been lights out, with Sam Darnold surprisingly playing like the best quarterback in the NFL.

New York should have their hands complete with O'Connell and Darnold, but they should be equipped to do the job. The Jets have an effective pass rush (14 sacks) and play good pass defense, even if they only secured one interception. How Rodgers is doing physically and how New York can protect him will be the deciding factor against a Minnesota defense with no apparent weaknesses four games into the season.

How did Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers get injured?

Against the Broncos, Rodgers was sacked five times, totaling 41 yards lost. The Jets' quarterback already had a significant injury last season that forced him to miss the year, but the injuries he's dealing with now don't seem severe.

After the game, New York head coach Robert Saleh shared his thoughts.

“It was sloppy,” Saleh said. “They’re a good defense, and we made it easier for them with a lack of execution.”

“We had a great week of prep,” Saleh continued. “Felt great energy pregame and even at halftime. … The reality is it was going to be tough sledding no matter what because of the rain. What was disappointing was the self-inflicted wounds.”

At this point in the season, everyone is dealing with some injury. Hopefully, Rodgers can take the necessary steps to prepare for the next game against the Vikings. If Rodgers isn't 100%, it'll be an uphill battle for New York. Minnesota's defense is no joke, and it will put tons of pressure on Rodgers and the Jets.