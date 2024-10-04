The New York Jets enter Week 5 after suffering an embarrassing defeat, losing 10-9 to the Denver Broncos. The rain-soaked affair saw kicker Greg Zuerlein miss a 50-yard fourth-quarter field goal that would have won the game. Now, they cross the Atlantic to face the undefeated Minnesota Vikings. Ahead of the Jets-Vikings matchup, we'll be making out Jets Week 5 bold predictions.

After two weeks with the offense humming, Aaron Rodgers and the Jets stalled in Week 4. While the elements certainly played a factor, Rodgers missed multiple throws in the loss. Garrett Wilson sounded off in the media about the lack of creativity of the offense and the New York soap opera continues.

Brian Flores has been just of much of a star for the Vikings as Sam Darnold. In the first three-and-a-half games, the Minnesota defense was nearly perfect. Jordan Love and the Packers scored 22 second-half points to almost complete the comeback in Week 4. Rodgers must study his former team's tactics and hope they work for him on Sunday.

The Jets must avoid a 2-3 record by winning this game. A losing record would only make the noise around the team louder and make this season seem more like a failure. With all that said, let's look at our Jets Week 5 bold predictions.

Garrett Wilson finally cracks 70 yards

The Jets' star wide receiver Garrett Wilson has had a poor start to the season. While fantasy managers and Jets fans alike are frustrated, there is hope that he will turn it around. His best performance of the season was the sixty yards he picked up in Week 1. He scored a touchdown in Week 3 but had only 40 yards and no scores against the Broncos. Rodgers and Wilson will connect for 70 yards on Sunday.

Davante Adams requested a trade from the Raiders this week. His previous relationship with Rodgers from Green Bay makes the Jets an obvious connection. Insiders reported that Joe Douglas and crew have called to check on the star wideout since the request news broke. Wilson must break out of his shell and shine this week to quell any Adams rumors from stirring up even more.

The Vikings allowed over 100 yards to Jayden Reed last week and over 80 yards each to Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs the week before. While their defense has been spectacular, they are susceptible to big games from star wide receivers. Wilson can solidify himself as a star in 2024 with a great game in London.

Braelon Allen scores his third touchdown

The Jets struggled to run the ball in the driving rain, which set the offense behind the pace all game. Breece Hall ran for just four yards on ten carries and could not punch in a touchdown in two goal-line attempts. The tide must turn to Braelon Allen in short-yardage situations. While Hall has the pedigree, Allen has the size to dominate in the red zone.

Expect the youngest player in the NFL to score his third touchdown of the season. Aaron Rodgers must find Allen to get the team into the end zone, whether rushing or through the air. The Jets need a stellar run game to stabilize their offense and dominate time of possession. With their great defense, that will be a recipe for success.

Jets defense sacks Sam Darnold three times, forces one turnover

Speaking of that defense. expect them to have some big plays in this game. They are not known as a big-play defense, as they only have one interception this season. Expect that to change against the Vikings because of Sam Darnold's turnover issues so far. It is the only blemish on his record, as he has a pick in three of the four games so far. Whether it is a pick or a fumble, expect the Jets to flip the field at least once.

Even with the Haason Reddick drama continuing, the Jets have been great on the pass rush. Will McDonald is tied for third in the entire league with five sacks so far. That trend will continue in this game, as McDonald and the Jets will sack Darnold three times. If they have any chance of winning this game, their defense must go punch-for-punch with the Vikings unit.