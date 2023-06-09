New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers is unbothered about his publicized breakup with the Green Bay Packers, so much so that the four-time MVP made it a point to tell the New York media how much fun he's having. And how much fun is that?

Aaron Rodgers is loving life with the Jets

“About as much fun as he's had in awhile“, as the Jets QB told reporters, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

In terms of characters in a breakup, Rodgers is definitely the partner out and about living their best life. While the Packers are not quite at crying-at-home-into-a-tub-of-ice-cream levels, the growing pains of new QB1 Jordan Love aren't exactly going to make anyone in the organization regret Rodgers walking out the door.

The thing is, Rodgers seems like he's being genuine here. Yes, he is taking a slight shot at the Packers by saying it's “good to be excited to come to work” with the Jets.

But that doesn't mean he's lying about it.

Aaron Rodgers' Packers exit

Judging by his reportedly forced exit from Green Bay, Rodgers simply wasn't having fun like he was at the beginning of his career.

With his “I talk to the people that I like” comments, clearly directed at Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, the Jets QB made it crystal that there was a disconnect between he and the front office.

For all the drama and ghosting involved in the Rodgers-Packers exit, it's evident that both sides wanted to move on.

But the more Rodgers talks about how great life is with the Jets, the more it seems like he's the one who desired a change of scenery the most.

Either way, Rodgers is doing just fine without the Packers.