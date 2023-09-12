The Aaron Rodgers injury may have derailed the New York Jets season in Week 1. The franchise went all in on the 39-year-old quarterback this offseason, and four plays in, Rodgers is done for the year. Now head coach Robert Saleh says they will stick with Zach Wilson at QB, but the question is, should Tom Brady be the next call on Jets general manager Joe Douglas’ call sheet?

Should the Jets make a call to Tom Brady after the Aaron Rodgers injury?

The Jets have everything they need to be a true Super Bowl contender. They have a top-five defense, an incredible two-headed running game, and one of the best young wide receivers in the game in Garrett Wilson.

The only thing missing was a legit quarterback, so the team went out and traded four four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

In the Jets Week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills, the team showed off all their exceptional characteristics, with just one problem. Rodgers ruptured his Achilles tendon on the fourth play of the season, putting him out for the year.

Despite the devastating injury, Zach Wilson, the embattled No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft came in, and with the help of Breece Hall, the defense, and an incredible punt return in overtime, the Jets won the game over their AFC East rivals.

Now comes the hard part.

The Jets won in Week 1, and Wilson looked like one of the better versions of himself, but still like the young, not-ready-for-primetime signal-caller he’s been the last two seasons.

So, the question is, should Tom Brady be the next call on the Jets’ speed dial?

Brady just turned 46 and hasn’t played NFL football since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs last season. Still, when we last saw the seven-time Super Bowl champion, he was throwing for 4,694 yards with a 66.8% completion percentage, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Translation: Even at his advanced age, Brady can still play quarterback in the league.

Last season wasn’t vintage Brady, though. He struggled at times behind a poor offensive line, and the team only went 8-9, only making the postseason because it won the awful NFC South.

In New York, a Tom Brady-led Jets team would face the same issue with the O-line. The Jets' current unit is bad. It got Rodgers hurt on the fourth play, and Wilson had to run for his life at times. Still, Garrett Wilson and the Jets pass-catchers are every bit as good, overall, as Mike Evans and Chris Godwin’s group, and the running game with Hall and Dalvin Cook would be the best running game Brady ever played with.

With Zach Wilson and everything around him, New York still has enough to make the playoffs, but they aren’t a true Super Bowl contender in the loaded AFC. Meanwhile, any team with Brady has at least a shot of lifting a Lombardi Trophy, as he’s proved seven times in the last two decades.

So, is Tom Brady an option the Jets should at least evaluate with a phone call? Absolutely.

Should the franchise make a full-court press for the future Hall of Famer with other (admittedly probably worse) options — Carson Wentz, Nick Foles, Matt Ryan, a Kyler Murray trade — on the table? No.

Joe Douglas has to pick up the phone and call Brady. If the football fanatic jumps at the opportunity and wants to come in all in, then it’s worth doing. If it takes any convincing at all, then the Jets are better off investigating other avenues.