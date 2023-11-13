While Robert Saleh is sticking with Zach Wilson at QB, there are still plenty of changes the Jets can make on offense.

Robert Saleh said Monday that changes are coming to the woeful New York Jets offense. However, any moves will not include quarterback Zach Wilson nor offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

But there likely will be personnel changes and schematic tweaks to the Jets offense when they visit the Buffalo Bills in Week 11.

With Wilson and Hackett at the helm, the Jets offense has not scored a touchdown in 11 quarters and 36 possessions. They did break through Sunday when Breece Hall scored on a short TD run but the play was called back because tight end C.J. Uzomah was penalized for holding. New York settled for a field goal in what ended up to be a 16-12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Wilson set an NFL record, becoming the first quarterback to throw for more than 250 yards in consecutive games and not lead his team to a touchdown.

The Jets have been historically bad in two other offensive categories. They are last in the league in both red zone touchdown percentage and third-down conversions, even though they were 7-for-16 in the latter against the Raiders.

Each of those percentages is among the worst in NFL history.

So bad are the Jets on offense that it threatens to split apart the team because their elite defense has single-handedly given them the chance to win all-but-one of their 10 games this season. Yet, they are the fringes of the playoff picture with a 4-6 record.

That said, let’s examine three changes the Jets must make on offense, even with Robert Saleh sticking with Zach Wilson at quarterback.

Jets must change play calling to maximize Zach Wilson’s athleticism

Let’s start here since Wilson remains the starting quarterback. If he’s going to play, exploit what Wilson does best. He’s quick, nimble and athletic. So, let Wilson roll out, throw on the move. Give him the option to pull the ball down and run, something he did well against the Raiders, scrambling for 54 yards on four carries. Make the defense react to Wilson because having Zach react to the defense doesn’t typically go so well.

He'll still need to be better throwing from the pocket, certainly not a strength of Wilson’s. But perhaps the threat of him doing something other than dropping straight back will hold defenses at bay an extra tick, giving Wilson a bit more time to decide where to go with the ball.

It’s a small wrinkle in the overall offensive scheme. But at least it’s a wrinkle.

More screens to Hall, jet sweeps with Xavier Gipson, too. Those will play and hopefully keep the defense guessing.

Jets need to bench C.J. Uzomah, play Jeremy Ruckert more

Veteran tight end C.J. Uzomah has been a major disappointment since signing with the Jets as a free agent in 2022. Pretty much a non-factor as a receiver (eight catches this season), Uzomah has been inconsistent as a run blocker. And his two terrible holding penalties Sunday should be the final straw for Saleh. One negated a touchdown run, the other wiped out an 11-yard pass completion.

Uzomah is a respected leader on the Jets but he’s been the No. 2 tight end behind the productive Tyler Conklin (33 receptions) for two seasons. It’s time to elevate Jeremy Ruckert, the 2022 third-round pick, and give him a shot at quality playing time.

Jeremy Ruckert blocking a guy out of the screen He played 5 snaps today pic.twitter.com/nabkjo52Pw — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) September 18, 2023

Ruckert missed most of last season with plantar fasciitis but has played well in a very limited role this season. He’s big (6-foot-5, 250 pounds), skilled and raw. And this should be his time to get an opportunity.

It’s time for Jets to activate Izzy Abanikanda, get him touches in regular season games

Izzy Abanikanda is an explosive running back, who scored 20 touchdowns at Pitt in 2022. He impressed in the preseason after the Jets selected him in the fifth round of the 2023 draft. Inactive for the first 10 games this season, it’s time for the rookie to get the call.

First TD of the preseason goes to Israel Abanikanda! 😤 📺: @ProFootballHOF Game on NBC

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/bDdH0uvRfp pic.twitter.com/wALo3hSwJY — NFL (@NFL) August 4, 2023

The Jets lack explosive playmakers on offense. Outside of Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson, perhaps only receiver Xavier Gipson fits that mold — and he’s only shown that ability as a kick returner, so far.

So, even if it’s in small does and/or gadget plays, unleash Abanikanda. Give Zach Wilson another playmaker to work with.

As for who is the odd running back out if Abanikanda is up for the Bills game? Does it really matter? Take your pick — Dalvin Cook or Michael Carter. Neither has brough much to the table this season — or in Carter’s case, the past two seasons.

Cook did show life against the Raiders, breaking off some nice runs and gaining 26 yards on four carries. So, unless the Jets are going to cut him because he’s disgruntled, they should keep him active and Carter can be in a sweatsuit Sunday.