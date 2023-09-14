In the aftermath of New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers' devastating Achilles injury, many around the NFL have speculated how the team would react. The issue of replacing freshly promoted Zach Wilson is often raised early in that discussion.

Star running back Breece Hall is happy to put that notion to rest. And he speaks for his teammates as well.

“We ALL believe in 2” was Hall's simple message on Wednesday in support of the Jets' new (as of now) starting QB. Hall was responding to a video of the Jets' sideline after Wilson connected with wide receiver Garrett Wilson for a touchdown to tie Monday Night Football's thriller with the Buffalo Bills at 13-13.

In the video, several members of the Jets' offense can be seen approaching Zach Wilson, offering words of encouragement. The positive reinforcement worked, as the Jets eked out a 22-16 overtime victory without Rodgers.

Kudos to the entire Jets team for rallying for the win in the first place. After weeks of anticipation, Gang Green kicked off their season with Super Bowl aspirations. Only minutes later, their new star quarterback left the game after taking just four snaps.

Thanks in large part to Hall, however, the Jets were able to hang with the Bills and eventually secure the win.

In his first game action since tearing his ACL last season, Hall returned with a monster performance. The second-year back finished the game with 127 rushing yards on just 10 carries. He threw in a reception for 20 yards for good measure.

For Hall and the Jets offense, the win on Monday illustrated a likely blueprint moving forward this season. Just as the Rex Ryan era Jets did, this team's success will have to be fueled by a strong defense.

If Zach Wilson can play the Mark Sanchez role of managing the game and getting the ball into the hands of his playmakers, this can still be a playoff team even with Rodgers done for the year.

It sounds like a tall task, especially based off Wilson's nightmare sophomore 2022 campaign. But Hall and his teammates are confident Wilson is up for it.