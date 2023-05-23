Robert Saleh remains confident that the New York Jets and Quinnen Williams will reach an agreement on a contract. That despite the All-Pro defensive tackle skipping voluntary OTAs and appearing to be annoyed that a new deal is not in place yet.

“I’m not worried at all,” Saleh said Tuesday. “That thing will get done and he will be here.”

"That thing will get done and he'll be here" – Robert Saleh on Quinnen Williams' contract situation

Saleh and Jets general manager Joe Douglas have remained consistent in their message this offseason that a contract will be worked out with Williams. However, the 25-year-old scrubbed the Jets from his social media accounts and has dropped hints on Twitter that he’s not at all happy how slowly negotiations are progressing.

Williams had a monster season in 2022, a major reason why the Jets defense turned into a top 5 unit in the NFL. He had 12 sacks and 52 QB pressures last season, earning an overall 90.1 grade from Pro Football Focus.

He’s watched as several other young studs on the D-line around the league have signed big contracts. And now he’s expecting his massive payday.

OTA Day 1 vibe report: way up 📈 pic.twitter.com/Ld4iVcTHUg — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 23, 2023

Jeffrey Simmons (Titans), Daron Payne (Commanders), Dexter Lawrence (Giants) and Javon Hargrave (49ers) landed big contracts. Based on their deals, the sweet spot for Quinnen Williams could be a four-year, $94 million contract with $60 million guaranteed.

Williams is skipping voluntary workouts and OTAs now. The first mandatory workouts are June 13-15, when the Jets hold mini camp. Training camp likely will begin roughly six weeks after mini camp.

We’ll see about Saleh’s optimism if Williams remains unsigned by then.