Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets don't seem to be on the same page when it comes to the quarterback's future on the team, and a decision won't be made anytime soon. Since the Jets fired their head coach and general manager during the season, those two things have to be first on the list. Those hires will also determine what will happen with Rodgers and whether they want to keep him on the team or release him.

Rodgers already knows how the process will go, and he shared his thoughts during a team press conference.

“I would be surprised if there was a conversation now because there’s so many uncertainties,” Rodgers said, via a transcript from the team. “There’s a G.M. that has to get hired I would assume first, and then he’s going to be part of hiring the head coach, so I have to be in the plans of multiple people, starting with the ownership and then the G.M., and then the head coach, so that’s why, to me, that would not be a conversation I’m expecting anytime soon until those things are in place.”

Rodgers has been playing better to end the season, but he's also getting older and isn't the same player he used to be. If the new Jets management believes he can lead the team to new heights, they'll definitely decide to keep him.

Will Aaron Rodgers be with the Jets next season?

There have been rumors throughout the season that Aaron Rodgers could possibly be released by the Jets at the end of the season, and apparently, he's heard the talk. Rodgers made a joke about the ordeal recently on the Pat McAfee Show.

“Being released would be a first; being released by a teenager, that would also be a first,” Rodgers said. “So, hey, I’m open to everything and I find the comedy in all of it. If that happens, hey, it’s a great story.”

When Rodgers was talking about being released by a teenager, he was referring to a report that owner Woody Johnson’s teenage sons, Brick and Jack, would influence personnel moves. Rodgers shouldn't have to worry about that, but when new management arrives, there's a chance that they could move on from him.

If that were to happen, Rodgers' future in the NFL would be in question at that point because it would be interesting to see if anybody decides to pick him up.