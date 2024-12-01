The rumors about Aaron Rodgers' future with the New York Jets were amplified after another loss, this time to the Seattle Seahawks Sunday afternoon, 26-21. Though Rodgers had a chance for a clutch drive, the Jets would still end with the loss as the quarterback would talk about the recent performances and who possible blame should go to.

Against the Seahawks, Rodgers would throw for 185 yards to go along with two touchdown passes and one interception while completing 21 of his 39 pass attempts. After the contest, Rodgers would say that “sometimes it's my fault” when talking about the outings, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

“Aaron Rodgers on why his numbers are down even though he’s healthy now: ‘There’s 11 guys on the field. Sometimes it’s my fault,'” Rosenblatt wrote on his X, formerly Twitter, account.

There would even be an instance where Rodgers missed a throw to star wide receiver Garrett Wilson that could have been a turning point moment in the game. In his press conference, he would say that it was partly because of the wind that he didn't connect on the pass, according to Connor Hughes.

“Aaron Rodgers said wind was blowing “inconsistent” on his missed throw to Garrett Wilson. Adds he still has to hit it. Would have put #Jets up 28-7. Pick-six on next play. #NYJ went on to lose, 26-21.”

Jets' Aaron Rodgers has had clutch opportunities this season

While Rodgers would talk about accountability, he has had chances this year to win games for New York this season, as a recent statistic by Connor Hughes displays that on a major level. He would say that Rodgers and the Jets have had five chances to obtain a victory by driving down the field, which he has not done once.

“Aaron Rodgers has had five opportunities this year to drive down the field, score a touchdown or field goal, and win the game,” Hughes wrote on a social media post. “The #Jets are 0-5 in those games.”

Rodgers has been known in the past for being a clutch player where if he gets the ball witb little time remaining, down one score, he most likely capitalizes. However, that has not been the case with the Jets, as so far this season, he has thrown for 2,442 yards to go along with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

There even has been talk about the Jets benching Rodgers due to the lackluster performances, which even interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich was asked about after the disappointment to the Seahawks. He would respond, “Not as of today,” per Zack Rosenblatt, which has fans speculating the real meaning behind it.

New York is 3-9, which puts them third in the AFC East as they next face the Miami Dolphins next Sunday.