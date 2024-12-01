There has been plenty of buzz around the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers so far in 2024 and most of it has been for all the wrong reasons. The Jets are having one of the most disappointing seasons of any teams in the NFL and came into Week 13 with a 3-8 record.

The Jets have tried all kinds of things to turn their season around. They fired head coach Robert Saleh, demoted offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and impulsively traded for star wide receiver Davante Adams. None of those things have proven to be an antidote for the Jets, who have continued to lose game after game.

Of course, those struggles have led to plenty of speculation about Rodgers' future with the team. The veteran quarterback's declining play combined with his personality hovered to rumors flying all over the place about whether Rodgers will play next season at all, and where that will happen if he does.

As it turns out, if Rodgers does end up playing next season, it likely won't be in a Jets uniform, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

“My understanding is Rodgers is considered to be right now, a long shot to return to the Jets,” Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay. “Those conversations will happen with the new power brokers after the year, but that is my understanding of where it stands right now.”

Rodgers and the Jets haven't been able to consistently be explosive on offense despite having very talented skill players such as Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson and Adams. On defense, this talented Jets unit has declined massively since Saleh was fired. That side of the ball has been one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL.

The expectation for this Jets team was at the very least to make a playoff push and compete for the AFC East crown, if not go further than that. Any team invested in Rodgers at this stage of his career is trying to win now, and the Jets have failed miserably in that department this season. Now, the future of the franchise at the quarterback position is murky.