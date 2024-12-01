This 2024 season has been a complete disaster for the New York Jets and Sunday was no different. The Jets fell to 3-9 on the season after losing another heartbreaking game, this time in a 26-21 loss against the Seattle Seahawks.

This was one of the craziest games of the season as both teams couldn't stop giving the other chances to win. The Seahawks' special teams couldn't do anything right in the first half as they fumbled three kickoffs, allowed a kick return for a touchdown and had an extra point blocked. Later in the game, the Seahawks came up empty in the red zone despite snapping the ball eight times inside the five-yard line.

On the other side, the Jets just continued to make mistakes. A plethora of procedural penalties and mental errors from New York allowed the Seahawks to hang around in the game. Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams had a 91-yard pick-six that swing the game, and then Zach Charbonnet punched in a touchdown to give the Seahawks a late lead.

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets still had plenty of time to try and go down and win the game at the end. Things were looking promising at the start of the drive after Rodgers wiggled out of a third-and-26 jam, but the drive eventually stalled. After a sack by Williams, Rodgers' fourth-down heave fell incomplete and the Seahawks walked away with a win.

This was the fifth time that Rodgers has had the ball with a chance to win the game with either a touchdown or a field goal late in the fourth quarter, and the Jets have now lost all of those games according to Connor Hughes of SNY.

Those close games have been the difference in this season for the Jets. If they had been able to pull out even half of this games, we would be talking about a team that is battling for a wild card spot in the AFC. Instead, the Jets are in the middle of a lost season where they are firmly outside of the playoff picture with five games remaining.