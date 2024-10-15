After the heartbreaking loss by the New York Jets to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, 23-20, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke to the media about all the aspects that led to the unfortunate result. While better days seem to be ahead of the Jets after trading for Davante Adams, they still have to reflect on the defeat to an AFC East rival and build upon themselves.

Rodgers would throw for a season-high 294 yards to go along with two touchdown passes as the game was filled with missed opportunities including two field goals not made, 11 penalties, and more. The 40-year old would say after the game that the offense should have been explosive against Buffalo according to ESPN.

“I thought we were going to have a big night on offense,” Rodgers said. “Again, this should have been a 30-plus point game on offense, and this shouldn't even be a conversation.”

The Jets quarterback would also throw the game-sealing interception that was the team's last chance to win the game or bring it to at least overtime with a field goal. It is important to remember that this was the Jets first game without Robert Saleh and with interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich, but Rodgers would not use excuses, citing that Monday was a clear chance to get back to winning ways.

“We need to get going,” Rodgers said. “This was a golden opportunity. Some games you win in the NFL, and some games you give away. This was a giveaway.”

Jets' Aaron Rodgers on the officiating, Ulbrich shares his motivation

If there was an aspect of the game that Rodgers would criticize, it would be the officiating that gave New York 11 penalties which costed them 110 yards, but the Bills weren't that much better as they also had 11 flags called on them. Rodgers would even use a reference to the animated adult television show “South Park” to reference the officiating of the game.

“It seemed a little ridiculous,” Rodgers said via ESPN. “Some of [the calls] seemed really bad, including the roughing the passer on me [by AJ Epenesa]. That's not roughing the passer. You might as well play Sarcastaball [a reference to the TV show ‘South Park'] if we're going to call those things. And I thought the one on [Javon] Kinlaw wasn't roughing the passer, either.”

If there was one positive aspect, it was the connection between Rodgers and talented receiver Garrett Wilson who caught eight passes for 107 yards and a touchdown grab. Still, he would describe the loss as “demoralizing” and cites their ineffectiveness in scoring touchdowns as he does not “want to keep feeling like this” where the Jets were three for eight in the red zone.

“It's frustrating,” Rodgers said. “I'm here to win those games.”

At the end of the day, the Jets still have a chance to turn their season around and make some noise as Ulbrich sees the light ahead of the tunnel.

“We are by no means out of this thing. By no means,” Ulbrich said. “I know the character of that locker room. I know the way we will respond. … We have to start stacking these weeks of exceptional preparation. I promise you it will start to pay off on Sundays.”

They are 2-4 as they face the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday.