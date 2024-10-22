During his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, New York Jets quarterback had to face the latest damning allegations. While on the sideline during the Jets' 37-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rodgers was caught on camera picking his nose and eating the boogers. It's the latest scandal to hit the Jets' organization and the video evidence is compelling!

“I've already been alerted to this and actually, in the moment, I was thinking, “Man, I hope the camera's not on me right now. … Oh damn, it kinda looks like it. … As for as the boogs goes, I've actually never eaten my boogers. … It's a tough look to try and defend because that video is a little incriminating.”

That's a big scoop that McAfee and the boys got there. A big exclusive. Breaking news! Aaron Rodgers has never eaten his boogers, folks. A little levity never hurts with all the drama and intensity that can come with rooting for your favorite teams and sport.

Jets in trouble with 2-5 record

All jokes aside, the New York Jets aren't in a great spot as they approach midseason. In hindsight, losses against the San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills were tall orders; however, this team was supposed to be different. Rodgers already has seven interceptions through seven games. He's never thrown more than 13 in a season, dating all the way back to 2008, his first season as a starter.

Rodgers has also been sacked 17 times. His career-high is 51, and his 2024 pace projects to 41, which would be among the highest totals of his career. For a quarterback known for his quick release and fast diagnosis of defenses, it's too many for a soon-to-be 41-year-old.

The preseason predictions that this was the perfect year for the Jets to strike the AFC East turned out to be true. The Bills stand alone at the top of the division standings at 5-2, a 2.5-game lead ahead of the 2-4 Miami Dolphins.

The Jets are on a four-game losing streak. New head coach Jeff Ulbrich hasn't seemed to make any difference on the team's performance. New offensive play-caller Todd Downing did get Breece Hall more involved against the Steelers (141 total yards and a touchdown), but the rest of the offense has fallen flat.

The Jets travel to Foxborough to play the New England Patriots in Week 8 on Sunday, October 27 at 1:00 p.m. EST.