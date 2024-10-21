An eventful week for the New York Jets led many to think they have a chance to compete, including Stephen A Smith. Following New York's 37-15 primetime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Smith gave the Jets a harsh reality check on ESPN's First Take.



“This season is over, the New York jets are done,” Smith said. “The only way they can make the playoffs as far as I’m concerned is to win nine of their 10 games or all 10 games remaining. I don’t see that happening.



The Jets traded for Davante Adams on Tuesday and sought to bring success back to the team. After all, they lost their last three games before Sunday's tilt with the Steelers. Adams and his quarterback, Aaron Rodgers have chemistry dating back to their time with the Green Bay Packers. Despite the trade, it's clear that the problem is bigger than the offense's lack of weapons.

An interesting distinction is that the defense has been solid ever since Robert Saleh was the head coach. The Jets' defense ranked first in points allowed per drive, first in EPA per play, and third in success rate under the former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator. With Saleh being fired, it raised questions if he was the problem. Fortunately for him, the problem wasn't Saleh.

Stephen A Smith reveals the Jets' problem

Pittsburgh had Russell Wilson starting for the first time this season, after missing the last six games with a calf injury. While they went 4-2 in that stretch without him, the Jets could've put more pressure on the veteran quarterback. Even with a rocky first half, Wilson still threw for 264 yards, two passing touchdowns, and had a rushing touchdown. New York allowed 31 unanswered points after being up big.

Smith broke down the playoff standings and who stands in the Jets way.

“I’m looking at the AFC, you’ve got Pittsburgh, you’ve got Baltimore, you’ve got Cincinnati on the come up, the (Buffalo) Bills are there. Obviously you look at the (AFC) South, you’ve got the (Houston) Texans. You can’t summarily dismiss even the (Indianapolis) Colts in that division.



“You look at the West, you’ve got the (Kansas City) Chiefs, you understand this. I’m looking at the New York Jets right now, and let’s just call it what it is, they’re very, very bad.”

New York is 2-5 and has some serious competition. With five losses already, they'll need to either win their remaining games or hope they get lucky with other teams not performing well for a spot in the playoffs.