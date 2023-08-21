After two underwhelming seasons as the New York Jets' starting quarterback, Zach Wilson is having himself a strong training camp and preseason. Now the backup to his boyhood idol Aaron Rodgers, Wilson is providing the Jets hope that he could still be a viable option to be QB1 again down the road.

“This is the best thing that could’ve happened to Zach Wilson,” former Jets defensive lineman and Sack Exchange legend Marty Lyons told ClutchPoints. “He can now sit and watch and learn how to be a pro quarterback in the NFL. He’s going to learn from one of the best.”

Wilson won’t just learn how to play the quarterback position better. Lyons explained there might be an even greater lesson Rodgers can teach the No. 2 pick from the 2021 NFL Draft.

“You’re going to learn how to practice, you’re going to learn how to study and you’re really going to learn how to talk to the media,” Lyons explained. “(Playing quarterback), you’re the face of the organization. When you win? The team did a great job. If you lose? You fall on the sword. ‘I’ve got to play better next week.’ That’s what the quarterbacks that I’ve been around, those in the Hall of Fame, that’s the way they represent their organization and their teammates.”

That type of leadership was not a strong suit for Wilson during his first two years in the league. It came to a head after a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 11 last season when Wilson failed to take accountability for an ugly performance by him and the offense.

Wilson lost his teammates’ support and was benched in favor of Mike White for the next three weeks.

The Jets hope that a more mature approach will benefit Wilson moving forward, as will watching how Rodgers deals with adversity and leads the team.

“That locker room forgives and forgets,” said Lyons, who’s currently a radio analyst for the Jets. “If you go out there and perform, you’ll win them back. … He made some mistakes last year. He said a few wrong things last year. But now he’s got every opportunity to get it right. And he’s learning from one of the best.”

All signs point in the right direction this summer. But what if the 24-year-old doesn’t take lessons learned from time spent with his future Hall of Fame mentor to heart?

“If he doesn’t get it right when his time is called, then it’ll be shame on Zach,” Lyons stated. “I think the kid’s got talent. I think he’s got a good arm. But it’s the NFL, it’s not BYU. If you’re going to be the face of the organization, there’s a certain way you’ve got to carry yourself. And you have to win. This is New York and New York media is not cutting any corners.”

Wilson should know that by now. If not, Rodgers surely will be there to teach him.