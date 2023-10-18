Fans caught a glimpse of New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers wearing a headset on the sidelines during their game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6. Is that a sign he's going to coach after he retires from the NFL?

Aaron Rodgers quickly shot down those rumors in his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” (via CBS Sports' Austin Nivison) on Tuesday.

“I do not plan on being a coach,” Aaron Rodgers confirmed.

“I was on the headset every game in the preseason…I think I can be the voice of calm and reason sometimes when there's eight people trying to talk to (Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel) Hackett or trying to tell him to say something to Zach (Wilson),” Rodgers added.

“Listen, I don't think I had a major impact on Zach. Maybe I calmed some people's nerves. Maybe a couple thoughts I threw out might have gotten taken into account and made their way into the call,” Rodgers concluded.

The Jets fought back from an early 14-3 deficit to beat the Eagles, 20-14. Tony Adams' interception and Breece Hall's subsequent touchdown run sealed the Jets' third win of the season. Apparently, Aaron Rodgers' veteran presence on the sidelines helped Gang Green upset the heavily-favored Eagles in Week 6.

Rodgers is firm on his post-NFL career. He will not follow in the footsteps of players embarked on coaching careers after they hung up their cleats. Aaron Rodgers made this implicitly clear prior to the start of the 2023 NFL season.

“Yeah, I thought about it, for that long…Listen, there's not a lot of great players that turn into great coaches…I've given a lot to this game. This game has given me a lot. I think when I'm done, I'm going to be done, done,” Rodgers said in August.

For now, we're all waiting for Aaron Rodgers' comeback with the Jets in 2024.