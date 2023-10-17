New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is taking a step back with his words.

The coach made some fiery comments after his team got a huge upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday. Following the game, Saleh used the word “embarrassed” when describing what his defense was doing to opposing quarterbacks throughout the team's first six games.

Now, Saleh says he made a poor choice of words.

“The word ‘embarrassed’ was probably not the right choice of words for me at that time,” Saleh told NFL Network's Good Morning Football program, per NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo. “But there’s a lot of faith in our defense and Jeff Ulbrich and how good a job he and the defensive staff do in terms of preparing guys every week and just doing everything we can to make quarterbacks’ lives hell.”

It's understandable for Robert Saleh to feel like he has to clarify his comments. The Jets are 3-3 on the season, with one of their losses coming against the lowly New England Patriots. It's been somewhat of an uplifting few weeks for the Jets, who have won two games in a row over Denver and now Philadelphia. The Jets are trying to wade through a season without starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, it isn't hard to see that the defense hasn't been quite as dominant as Saleh suggests, since the team has a .500 record and many games are still left on the schedule.

The Jets next play the struggling Giants in a Big Apple rivalry game on October 29th.