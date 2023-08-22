Much has been made of Aaron Rodgers coaching up his New York Jets teammates during OTAs and training camp. But the future Hall of Fame quarterback let it be known Tuesday that coaching in the NFL is not something he envisions doing after his playing days are over.

“Yeah, I thought about it, for that long,” Rodgers quipped while snapping his fingers.

“Listen, there’s not a lot of great players that turn into great coaches. … I’ve given a lot to this game. This game has given me a lot. I think when I’m done, I’m going to be done done.”

The 39-year-old has been praised for taking on a mentor role with young quarterback Zach Wilson in New York. He’s been part teacher, part big brother. And the results so far have been positive for Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft who struggled mightily his first two NFL seasons.

Aaron Rodgers says he’s looking forward to playing on Saturday. The next two weeks are important for the offense, he says. Greater sense of urgency. #Jets pic.twitter.com/O3upz6A453 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 22, 2023

Aaron Rodgers has also taken offensive tackle Mekhi Becton under his wing. And he’s spent much time with defensive players like Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, teaching them things to watch for on the offensive side of the ball.

It’s clear Rodgers is comfortable in the role of teacher. It’s just may take on a different form when he retires.

“I’d love to help out friends’ kids or high schoolers,” Rodgers mused. “But I think when my time in this league is done, then that’s my time.”

Rodgers will make his Jets debut Saturday in their preseason finale against the New York Giants. And then he’ll be counted on to lead the Jets to the playoffs, something they have not done in 12 seasons.