As if losing in Week 1 during a primetime Monday Night Football wasn't enough, fans were overreacting to a viral clip of New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers “ignoring” his offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. With a 7-3 lead and 3:51 left in the first quarter, Rodgers is seen looking to his left while on his right, Hackett is talking and pointing out something on a tablet device. It took Rodgers' clarifying to put some of the drama to bed. It turns out the 40-year-old signal-caller was talking to backup QB Tyrod Taylor, and Rodgers spoke about this specific clip while on the Pat McAfee Show to add some much-needed context.

“It’s appearance vs. reality. You can make up whatever you think it is based on the appearance. As I’m looking at that, it looks like I’m talking to Tyrod (Taylor), who is sitting on my left, and then I have one of the Surfaces on my lap, and I’m talking to Tyrod and coming back to the Surface as like normal sideline stuff. There are conversations coming at you from all different angles, but yeah, Hack and I are great. I feel like we had a good plan going in. We just didn’t execute it very well.”

And here is the short clip in question that Rodgers is speaking about it. Blink, and you might miss it.

Certain social media accounts exist to drum up drama where there is none because engagement equals revenue, whether in good faith or not.

How Aaron Rodgers, Jets can rebound in Week 2

It will certainly help not to face the defending NFC champion 49ers on their home field next week.

After starting the game with a three-and-out and a fumble in their own territory, Rodgers got the Jets back on track with their third possession. That scoring drive resulted in a touchdown and lasted 12 plays for 70 yards. New York controlled the ball for over seven minutes. Rodgers converted two consecutive third downs to get into 49ers' territory, and his passing accounted for 62 of the drive's 70 yards.

The problem is the 40-year-old passer only had 167 passing yards on the day. There was no sustained effort to challenge the 49ers' pass defense. A more diversified attack involving other players would be a big help. The only wide receivers to catch a pass in this game were Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard (six each).

In Week 2, the Jets travel to Nashville to play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 15 at 1:00 p.m. EST.