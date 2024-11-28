The Aaron Rodgers saga continues for the New York Jets. With the ongoing coaching situation, even owner Woody Johnson brought a media organization to help them find a new head coach. Regardless, Rodgers remained committed to the organization and interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich, specifically.



“I’m definitely all in on ‘Brick,’” Rodgers said via NBC Sports. “I love ‘Brick.’ But, again, that’s out of my control. I mean, I’m not gonna say, ‘Brick or nothing.’ You know, I need to see how I’m feeling. Obviously, I would love to play for ‘Brick’ again. He’s a fantastic human being. But, you know, there’s a lot of things that can change in the next six weeks. There could be some really good feelings coming out of this, or there could be wholesale changes.”



Wholesale changes are an interesting statement to make, considering the state of the team. After the Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh, the organization thought that a changing of the guard would make a difference. However, that perceived change hasn't amounted to anything. They're third in the AFC East, only behind the New England Patriots, who are rebuilding.

Aaron Rodgers's comments show that the Jets have more problems than a head coach

Not to mention, the Jets acquired Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders, hoping that would spark a positive change. Still, the Jets are in a limbo situation. Although Ulbrich has been a vocal leader, some teammates haven't appreciated it. For example, Sauce Gardner criticized Ulbrich for why he was showing clips of how to tackle during practice. The game he was referencing? When they played the Arizona Cardinals, they had 20 missed tackles in the game.



Despite Rodgers' endorsement for the interim head coach, the organization might have other plans. Considering that they hired a media organization to hire a new head coach isn't a positive sign. They're likely not going to stick with Ulbrich unless there's a late-season resurgence or revelation from the team. While he's done all he can to coach this team, there might not be enough time for productivity to keep him.

The 3-8 Jets have struggled this season, to say the least. Even some players are yearning for the season to be over. However, Ulbrich will do all that he can to get his team to lock in for the final few weeks. A Rodgers endorsement might not be enough to bring him back as the permanent head coach.