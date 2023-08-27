It’s obvious that Aaron Rodgers’ opinion holds much sway with the New York Jets. So, that could be good news for undrafted wide receiver Xavier Gipson.

Unsolicited, Rodgers praised the rookie following a 32-24 win against the New York Giants in the preseason finale Saturday. The timing of his comments is key because the Jets must cut their roster down to the 53-man limit by Tuesday and Gipson is an underdog trying to make the team.

“I think Xavier Gipson really took a big step forward in his attempt to make the team,” Rodgers said postgame. “He had multiple plays where he was short of the sticks on catches and made guys miss; and obviously he’s done a good job [as a kick returner].”

Gipson was the Jets’ top receiver against the Giants. He caught a team-high seven passes on 10 targets for 79 yards. As Rodgers noted, the 22-year-old picked up three first downs by impressively juking past defenders after making a catch.

The former Stephen F. Austin University star also had a 20-yard punt return.

The Jets have four locks at wide receiver after veteran Corey Davis abruptly retired this week. Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Mecole Hardman will make the team.

That leaves one or possibly two spots at the receiver position. Gipson could be the frontrunner after averaging 10.8 yards per catch on nine receptions in the preseason and excelling in the return game (28.0 yards on three kickoff returns, including a 45-yard return, and 13.4 yards on five punt returns, including a 31-yard return).

“That’s the beauty of [training] camp, guys separate themselves,” Rodgers explained. “Guys who can look good in practice might not play as well in the games. Guys that you’re not quite sure about can jump out sometimes in these live situations.”

Gipson, who’s listed at 5-foot-9, is competing with veterans Alex Erickson and Malik Taylor and younger receivers Irv Charles and Jason Brownlee for the final spot or two.