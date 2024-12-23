On one hand, Aaron Rodgers talked about how bad of a play he made. On the other hand, the New York Jets QB issued a stern message about being a professional and playing well down the stretch. Let’s take a moment to shake our heads. Meanwhile, Rodgers chimed in with an interesting pay-cut admission over his future with the Jets.

Rodgers bloviated his claim on the Pat McAfee Show, according to a post on X.

“I tried to help Jordan Love as much as possible. If the new staff came in & wanted me to be there & also make a pick for the future then of course. I haven't decided whether or not I want to play moving forward & they haven't told me what their plans are” ~ @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive

Rodgers then said, “As far as pay cuts, I think I’ve already proven I’m willing to take a pay cut. I’ve made a ton of money and I think if you look at both Davante (Adams) and I’s contracts moving forward towards next year. There is cap numbers that would need to be worked around if they want to bring us both back.”

Will Jets QB Aaron Rodgers return in 2025?

The answer is, perhaps unfortunately, a possible yes. Rodgers said he hasn’t made up his mind.

“I haven’t decided whether or not I want to play moving forward,” Rodgers said. “They haven’t decided, or maybe they have and haven’t told me what their plans are moving forward. I’m guessing they are going to want to get a GM in here in the next few weeks. And then obviously let the GM be a part of making the coaching selection with who they want to go with.”

Rodgers said he could see a new general manager waltzing into town and telling the veteran quarterback to pack his bags.

“I think there’s a world where they just say hey thank you we’re going to go in a different direction January 6th,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers is signed for a cap hit of $23.5 million for 2025, with a $35 million option bonus due before the season, per Spotrac.

Meanwhile, Adams is slated to make more than $35 million over the next two seasons. That total likely means a restructured contract or a release ahead of free agency, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

It makes a ton of sense if the Jets move on from Rodgers. He recently turned 41 years old, and he’s only had one 300-yard passiong game over the past few seasons. Rodgers has thrown for 3,511 yards this year with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. But his 4-11 record is the worst of his 20-year NFL career.