Joint practices have played a huge part in preparing teams for the season. The NFL Training Camp may be good in assessing a squad's skills in a vacuum but they need another team to optimize their schematics. There may not be a lot of points nor a season record at stake but competition is still very much alive in these activities. This is why Aaron Rodgers had a lot of feelings after the New York Jets matched up against the Bryce Young-led Carolina Panthers. Connor McGovern sensed a huge amount of disappointment in their quarterback.

A team resurgence has been long expected from the Jets. The team had consistently finished way below most fans' expectations but the arrival of Aaron Rodgers hoped to change that. Although, things were not going well for New York's QB1 during the NFL Training Camp. Specifically, their joint practice against Bryce Young's Panthers unveiled a lot of loopholes in their offensive line. Connor McGovern noticed their disgruntled star and disclosed it to the public, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.

“I sensed frustration from everybody — everybody on the O-line, Aaron, the coaches. You can't go three-and-out in a two-minute drive like that. … I think there was a disappointment from the whole team,” the Jets center said about their schematics.

Rodgers threw three incomplete passes which made his passing suffer. More than that, he was smothered in the pocket as he was trying to lead the Jets back in the pass rush practice. A lot of the playcalling and adapting during the snaps were off for them.

Will he lead this team despite early signs of struggles?