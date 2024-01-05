While he didn't make it long into his debut season, Aaron Rodgers clearly made an impact on the Jets.

Aaron Rodgers played only four snaps for the New York Jets this season. But that didn’t stop the future Hall of Famer from walking away with some hardware after Jets players voted on internal team awards Friday.

Though Rodgers has had off-field controversy recently, he was voted the Most Inspirational Player on the Jets this season. Clearly the 40-year-old quarterback earned the respect of his teammates with his superhuman efforts to try and return from a ruptured Achilles.

The catastrophic injury Rodgers sustained in a Week 1 win against the Buffalo Bills upended the Jets season. They went from Super Bowl contenders to missing the playoffs for the 13th straight season. The Jets are 6-10 entering a meaningless Week 18 game against the New England Patriots (4-12).

Rodgers defied odds by returning to limited practice several weeks ago. His goal was to play Dec. 24 in Week 16. But with the Jets out of playoff contention, it made no sense for Rodgers to take the risk of returning too soon from such a major injury.

Quincy Williams was voted Jets MVP by his teammates. The linebacker was a Pro Bowl snub, but has an NFL career-high 131 tackles heading into the 2023 season finale and has been a big-play machine all season.

“While he may have been snubbed for the Pro Bowl, he was definitely recognized here,” coach Robert Saleh said.

Fellow linebacker C.J. Mosley was voted the team’s Selfless Warrior. Running back Breece Hall, who came back strong following 2022 ACL surgery, received Most Courageous honors. Among other award winners, tight end Tyler Conklin was voted the Jets Good Guy.