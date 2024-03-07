New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently had a candid conversation about this offseason and what he would like to see the Jets address this offseason to set up a successful 2024.
Aaron Rodgers said that the Jets need to “shore up” the offensive line and add another receiver, saying that “we're stacked on defense,” according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.
Obviously, the Jets had hoped to contend in 2023 with Rodgers in the fold. He went down with a torn Achilles on the first drive of the season. The Jets went on to struggle on offense with Zach Wilson under center once again and missed the playoffs.
Now, the Jets are hoping to run it back with Rodgers at quarterback and have him stay healthy this time around. He has the chance to lead the franchise back to the playoffs for the first time since 2010. Rodgers spoke on what he has to do to have a successful 2024.
Aaron Rodgers' outlook and goals for 2024 season
“I gotta stay healthy, beat back Father Time a few more years,” Rodgers said, according to Cimini. “I like our chances. I like our guys. I like our coaching staff. We have to put it all together. We've got a fan base that's super, super hungry and desperate for wins… I feel like if Im out there, we've always got a chance.”
On paper, the Jets do have a strong roster. If they get adequate quarterback play, they should be in the conversation for a playoff spot next season. As Rodgers said, the defense is very good and has a significant amount of talent.
The offense has weapons in the form of Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. In a deep wide receiver draft class, the Jets could add another weapon for Rodgers. Getting protection on the offensive line will be key as well, as New York does not want a repeat of last year.
It will be worth monitoring any potential additions the Jets make as free agency begins next week.