There is still no proper way to gauge how Aaron Rodgers has bounced back from his injury. The New York Jets have not fielded him at all in the NFL Preseason which leaves a lot of fans wondering if any of his skills have regressed. Well, it sounds like an answer to that could be given out by Robert Saleh soon. With a looming matchup against Brian Daboll's New York Giants approaching, the veteran signal-caller could be getting a call-up.

Aaron Rodgers reportedly has no preference when it comes to playing in the Jets' final NFL preseason game, per Rich Cimini of ESPN. The quarterback stated that it will be up to Robert Saleh if he plays against the Giants. So far, the head honcho has not allowed the veteran to play when they faced the Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers. Instead, players like Adrian Martinez, Andrew Peasley, and Tyrod Taylor have been given opportunities to settle the Jets' QB2 battle.

There is something that the Jets quarterback is looking forward to. Rodgers noted that he is excited to see how Malik Nabers plays in the Giants system. He knows that the young wideout is capable of big things. The veteran is ecstatic to see him at joint practice, “I'm excited to see Malik, see what he's all about. It will be a good opportunity for him, going against our premier corners.”

Aaron Rodgers amid the Jets' NFL Preseason and offseason

One must be so bizarre in their tactics to surprise an old head given what they've experienced in the NFL. Robert Saleh may have done just that. Rodgers has claimed that the Jets' offseason training camp has been the hardest that he has experienced in his whole career. His specific words were, “Maybe the hardest in the last seven or eight of my career.”

All of this says a lot because Rodgers is clearly showing signs of aging already. Moreover, the Jets are also committed in getting back into postseason contention because they crashed and burned in the previous season.