Aaron Rodgers is beginning to feel his NFL longevity. The 40-year-old quarterback earned his first official win as the New York Jets' starter in Week 2, and as he takes a look around, he's realizing how incredible it is having teammates that quite literally grew up watching him win four league MVPs and a Super Bowl.

Rodgers learned the age of rookie running back Braelon Allen this week, and was taken back by the significant gap.

“I joked around from the first time he sat down in front of me,” Rodgers said, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

“I knew who he was when he drafted him. I had heard about this 17-year-old kid playing at the University of Wisconsin when I was playing in Green Bay. I couldn't believe it. I figured, oh, he must turn 18 pretty quick. But, no, he turned 18 in January of his freshman year. Now he'll turn 21 in January of his rookie year. That's crazy.”

Allen became the youngest player in NFL history to record a touchdown in the Jets' Week 2 victory. A QB/RB tandem like this is special. While Breece Hall remains the team's RB1, Allen looks to continue being involved in the weekly game plan.

Aaron Rodgers' leadership is crucial for Jets season

Rodgers went 18-of-30 for 176 yards and two touchdowns in the Jets' Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans. He led the charge for the second consecutive time this season, despite falling short in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. Allen is prepared to embrace the journey with his future Hall of Fame QB, after recording seven carries for 33 yards and one touchdown on the ground, and two catches for 23 yards and one touchdown through the air.

“It's awesome,” said Allen, drafted in the fourth round. “Not a lot of people have that opportunity, to be this young in this position at this stage of their life. I'm extremely blessed and proud. I'm just trying to keep stacking.”

The Jets will likely be leaning on the ground game, as it worked tremendously with the Hall/Allen show in Week 2. The offense was a lot smoother, and every member of the unit played their role. Rodgers, the elder statesman of the young Jets, will play his first game at MetLife Stadium since suffering his torn Achilles in 2023. The Jets meet the New England Patriots for a Week 3 clash on Thursday Night Football.