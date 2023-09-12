A lot of things went in the favor of the New York Jets during the offseason. They got elite weapons in Dalvin Cook and a star-studded secondary squad that looked poised to make a Super Bowl run led by Aaron Rodgers. All of that crumbled four plays into their NFL Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. But, hope is never lost in the mindset of Robert Saleh.

Speculations have been going around that are kindling the fears of Jets fans. Aaron Rodgers might have just suffered a torn Achilles which would mean that he will not see action for a long time. Those speculations have not been confirmed by anyone on their medical staff. But, those fears are very real and can affect a star quarterback's mentality and career trajectory. Robert Saleh outlined how distraught Rodger was when the possibility of a season or even career-ending loomed over them, via Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports.

“I just recall the look on Aaron’s face.” the Jets head coach said. Rodgers went down while trying to avoid a sack from the Bills secondary. Unfortunately, he landed awkwardly and requested help to get back on the sidelines. So far, the team would still need confirmation through an MRI scan.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Despite all of this, Saleh remains positive after their NFL Week 1 win. His answers remained optimistic when asked about aiming for a historic season. “Always,” were the words that he uttered that echoed throughout the whole media room.

They still pulled off an insanely good win against Josh Allen's team. Will they be able to continue the streak after the heartbreaking injury?