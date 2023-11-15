New York Jets HC Robert Saleh gave a matter-of-fact take on Aaron Rodgers potentially returning from his Achilles injury this season.

The way things are going, the New York Jets might need a miracle Aaron Rodgers return from Achilles surgery to save their season. But Jets coach Robert Saleh sounded pretty matter-of-fact when discussing the growing possibility that the Hall of Fame quarterback may be back sometime soon.

“Aaron's a big boy, a grown man,” Saleh told reporters Wednesday. “No one is going to know Aaron's body like Aaron knows his body. If he feels after the doctors clear him … if Aaron says he wants to play, he's going to play.”

Robert Saleh says if Aaron Rodgers is medically cleared and wants to play, he will play pic.twitter.com/VZVd5sduqk — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 15, 2023

Rodgers has defied the odds with how quick his recovery has been to this point. He ruptured his Achilles four plays into the season opener on Sept. 11, had surgery that week, and is well ahead of schedule two months later. Rodgers told NBC Sports that he’s aiming for a mid-December return, which would be unheard of in terms of recovery from such a major injury.

While Saleh has previously marveled at what Rodgers has accomplished since the injury, he seemed like a coach with more pressing issues Wednesday. And, in fact, he does have bigger things on his plate than whether Rodgers will be under center a month from now.

The Jets (4-5) have lost two straight and are on the fringe of the AFC playoff picture. Their offense is historically bad, with their red zone efficiency and third-down conversion rate careening toward being the worst in NFL history. And Rodgers’ replacement, Zach Wilson, has guided the Jets to zero offensive touchdowns in the past 11 quarters and 36 possessions.

Saleh has come under fire for not benching Wilson nor replacing offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as the chief playcaller. Frustration is mounting in the Jets locker room, where the members of an elite defense are none too thrilled with their brethren on offense failing to hold up their end of things.

To that end, wide receiver Garrett Wilson told ESPN Radio in New York that the Jets held a players-only meeting Tuesday.

“They should always be communicating,” Saleh said of his players. “The best-coached teams are the ones that coach themselves … they should always be holding themselves up to a standard.”

The Jets will try and bounce back Sunday, when Rodgers watches again from the sideline, in an AFC East clash against the Buffalo Bills (5-5).