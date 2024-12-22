The New York Jets lost to the Los Angeles Rams 19-9 on Sunday. It moved New York's record to 4-11, further burying them in the AFC standings. Star wide receiver Garrett Wilson had only three targets and three catches heading into the Jets' last drive. While he picked up three catches on four targets on that last drive, he was frustrated after the game. ESPN's Rich Cimini asked him why he was so uninvolved in the first 55 minutes.

“I don't know, to be honest with you,” Wilson said. “I just gotta go out and put my best foot forward and hope that things fall my way. I'd like to be involved, love to make an impact on the game, but people see it differently. That's out of my control.”

The Jets came out firing, stopping the Rams on the first defensive drive and scoring on their first offensive attempt. Wilson had one catch on two targets for 15 yards. Davante Adams scored a touchdown but Anders Carlson missed the extra point and the Jets led 6-0. They were outscored 19-3 the rest of the way and Wilson had one target on the next five drives.

The Jets have a lot of questions to answer this offseason and Garrett Wilson may be the biggest among them. Will he request a trade or stay in New York?

The Jets must keep Garrett Wilson happy

The Jets drafted Garrett Wilson with the tenth overall pick in the 2022 draft. Robert Saleh was the coach, Joe Douglas was the general manager, and Zach Wilson was the quarterback. All three of those men are no longer with the organization. Despite a dysfunctional setup in year one, he won Offensive Rookie of the Year with 1,000 receiving yards.

Then, the Jets made the big trade for Aaron Rodgers. Garrett Wilson was seen as the biggest winner of the trade, considering he cracked the 1,000 mark with Wilson and Mike White in Year 1. He was stuck with Wilson and a cavalcade of backups in Year 2 after the Rodgers Achilles injury. He reached 1,000 yards again.

With Rodgers as his full-time quarterback, Wilson is on the doorstep of 1,000 receiving yards again. But he has expressed frustrations with his usage before, especially since Davante Adams came to town. If he is unhappy, there will be teams this offseason willing to pay to get him. If the Jets can get a first-round pick, a new GM overseeing another rebuild might do it.