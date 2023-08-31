Aaron Rodgers has been the recipient of an ocean of flack since his final season in Green Bay. Memes mocking the NFL and Packers legend since heading to the Jets have become commonplace.

The Jets QB Rodgers starred in the Jets edition of ‘Hard Knocks' recently. Jets coach Robert Saleh decided to cut Rodgers' backup at the quarterback position leading up to Week One of the NFL season.

Now the attention has shifted to Rodgers' heated exchange with New York Giants linebacker Jihad Ward in the preseason. Rodgers showed he still has plenty of fire and competitive instinct left at age 39 in the Big Apple.

Fans had mixed reactions to Rodgers' spat with Ward. While Rodgers showed plenty of fire that could bode well for this upcoming season, the big question seems to be whether he can block out the distractions and play his best football with the world watching in the New York City area.

“Rodgers throwing a hissy fit over being shoved gently. While playing football,” one fan said in response.

“Aaron will never be better than Brett Farve,” another added.

“Rodgers the one QB in the league that woulda been able to play with the dawgs back in the day,” still another said.

Rodgers' comments had some fans in stitches on X.

“I’ve never heard of you” is tough to be on the receiving end of in that spot,” another fan said along with a laughing and crying emoji.

“Giants ain't got nothing for him lmao,” another fan added.

Well known ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith is among those who believe that this side of Rodgers could be the one who returns to his big game-winning ways. If Rodgers can harness his MVP caliber abilities once again with coach Saleh and the Jets, the sky is the limit in 2023.