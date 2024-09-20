Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James was left in awe of a fellow ageless wonder on Thursday night. James was clearly following the game between the New York Jets and the New England Patriots, as he instantly reacted to Aaron Rodgers' first touchdown pass at MetLife Stadium as a Jet.

“Helluva drive by 8!” James wrote on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter). “Dope [Allen] Lazard gave him the 🏈 too! First TD pass at home.”

The Jets broke a scoreless tie with under five minutes remaining in the first period when Aaron Rodgers punctuated an eight-play drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard. Rodgers and Lazard have known each other for a long time, as they were teammates before during their days with the Green Bay Packers. Clearly, the chemistry is still there between the two ex-Packers players.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is still making things happen on the field

As for Rodgers, he continues to show that, like James, he still has plenty of gas left in the tank despite being an elder statesman in their respective leagues. James is turning 40 in December while Rodgers will be 41, also in December. For what it's worth, Rodgers and James each have four Most Valuable Player awards in the NFL and in the NBA, respectively.

Many were ready to write off Rodgers as a higher-tier quarterback in the NFL heading into the 2024 season, given his age and the fact that he missed all but four Jets snaps in the 2023 campaign due to a brutal Achilles injury. But he has successfully returned to game shape and is now leading what appears to be a rejuvenated New York attack. Back in Week 2, Rodgers passed for 176 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on 18-of-30 completions.

With a 24-3 win over the Patriots, the Jets have improved their record to 2-1 and are officially on a two-game win streak. Plus, Rodgers and company will enjoy a long rest, as they won't see action until Sept. 29 for a home game versus the Denver Broncos before a London game versus the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5.