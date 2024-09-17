ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Week three of the NFL kicks off with an AFC East battle as the New England Patriots face the New York Jets. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Patriots-Jets prediction and pick.

The New England Patriots enter this game sitting at 1-1 on the year. It was a solid performance in the first week on the road against the Bengals. They would lead 10-0 at the end of the first half and would grow the lead to 13-0. The Patriots would go on to win 16-10. Last week, the Patriots would face the Seattle Seahawks. It was a tight game throughout, with the Seahawks holding a 17-13 lead going into the half. Rhamondre Stevenson would score in the fourth quarter to give the Patriots the lead. Still, Jason Myers kicked a field goal with under a minute left to tie it, and the Seahawks would go on to win in overtime.

Meanwhile, the Jets are also 1-1 on the year. They would lose the opening game of the year on Monday Night football. The 49ers dominated the game, holding a 26-7 lead at one point, before going on to win 32-19. Last week, they would face the Tennessee Titans. The Titans took the lead in the first quarter on a Calvin Ridley touchdown and would lead 10-7 going into the half. Breece Hall would score to start the third quarter, but a second Calvin Ridley touchdown would tie the game. Still, with 4:31 left in the game, Braelon Allen scored and the Jets would go on to win 24-17.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Patriots-Jets Odds

New England Patriots: +6.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +230

New York Jets: -6.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -280

Over: 37.5 (-110)

Under: 37.5 (-110)

How to Watch Patriots vs. Jets

Time: 8:15 PM ET/ 5:15 PM PT

TV: Prime Video

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread/Win

Jacoby Brissett leads the Patriots offense. He has completed 30 of 51 passes on the year for 270 yards. He has thrown a touchdown pass while being sacked four times this year. He has not thrown an interception either this year. Further, he has run nine times for 38 yards on the year. His top receiver has been Hunter Henry this year. He has brought in ten receptions on 15 targets this year. Henry has 127 yards on the year and eight first-down receptions. The lone touchdown reception comes from Ja'Lynn Polk. He has brought in three of four targets this year for 18 yards and the score. Further, Rhamondre Stevenson is second on the team in receptions, with five receptions on eight targets, but for just 15 yards.

Stevenson has been solid coming out of the backfield running the ball though. He has carried the ball 46 times this year for 201 yards. He has scored twice as well. Stevenson has fumbled twice but did not lose either of them. Antonio Gibson has also been solid running the ball. He has run the ball 18 times for 114 yards but has not scored this year.

The Patriots defense has been solid this year. They are 12th in the NFL in yards allowed per game. Still, they are 26th against the pass this year, but second in the NFL against the run. Kyle Dugger has been solid this year. He leads the team with 15 tackles, with a sack, three tackles for a loss, a pass defended, and a forced fumble. Keion White has also been great this year. He leads the team with four sacks this year while also having three tackles for a loss. The Patriots have also forced two turnovers, both fumbles.

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread/Win

Aaron Rodgers has led the offense this year for the New York Jets. He has completed 31 of 51 on the year for 343 yards and three touchdowns. He has been sacked three times this year, while he has also thrown an interception this year. Garrett Wilson has led the Jets in receiving on the year. Wilson has ten receptions on 17 targets on the year for 117 yards. He has not scored but has six first-down receptions. Allen Lazard has also been solid this year, bringing in eight receptions for 100 yards and scoring twice. Breece Hall also has been a major part of the receiving game. He has 12 receptions on 14 targets for 91 yards. While he has lost a fumble in the receiving game, he has a touchdown as well.

Breece Hall has also been solid in the running game. He has 30 rushes on the year for 116 yards. He is averaging just 3.9 yards per carry but has a 30-yard rush and a touchdown on the year. Further, Braelon Allen also has a rushing touchdown. He has eight rushes for 41 yards with a touchdown, while Allen has 32 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The Jets are 24th in the nation in yards against per game this year. The Jets are 17th against the pass while also sitting 25th against the rush this year. The Jets defense has been led by Jamien Sherwood. He has 16 tackles on the year with one for a loss and a pass defended. Meanwhile, Will McDonald leads the team with three sacks this year, while the Jets have seven total. The Jets also have two turnovers this year. Brandin Echols has an interception, while Quincy Williams has also recovered a fumble.

Final Patriots-Jets Prediction & Pick

The Patriots could easily be 2-0 on the year but struggled late in the game against the Seahawks late and would fall in overtime. The Jets could also be 0-2, had it not been for some poor turnovers from Will Levis. The Patriots' defense has been solid this year and will be again in this one. Take the Patriots to cover.

Final Patriots-Jets Prediction & Pick: Patriots +6.5 (-115)